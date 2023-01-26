Imran Khan again skips judge threatening case hearing

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday once again skipped his appearance before the court in a case pertaining to threatening remarks about a woman judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday once again skipped his appearance before the court in a case pertaining to threatening remarks about a woman judge.

Senior Civil Judge Mujahid Raheem, who heard the case, rejected the special prosecutor's request for the issuance of arrest warrants against Imran Khan and granted the accused a one-time exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

The case was then adjourned till February 13.

The court had reserved its decision on Imran Khan's request for exemption from attendance two days back.