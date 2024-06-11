Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI chairman says that they have informed Imran Khan that the dialogue is essential due to increasing divisions.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the party's founder Imran Kha agreed to engage in dialogue with the government.

“We informed the PTI founder that dialogue is essential due to increasing divisions. He agreed with our perspective,” said Gohar while talking to the journalists outside Adiala jail on Tuesday.

Imran Khan's decision came after an interaction with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa during a Supreme Court hearing on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments. Justice Isa had advised Imran Khan to participate in parliamentary processes to help resolve the country's issues.

The sources said that Imran Khan authorized a three-member committee within PTI to establish contact with the establishment.

Gohar emphasized that Khan is open to dialogue and reconciliation, even expressing a willingness to forgive past grievances.

Barrister Gohar said, “Imran Khan has repeatedly stated his readiness to forgive what has transpired,”.

When asked about the Supreme Court's involvement in the negotiations, Barrister Gohar mentioned, “The Supreme Court's suggestion is under consideration, but the decision to negotiate is solely PTI's,”.

He clarified that Khan did not write to the Supreme Court to initiate negotiations. Instead, PTI will respond independently to the option of dialogue.

Gohar also pointed out that the party would start discussions after consulting with Mahmood Khan Achakzai, leader of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

He stressed the importance of involving allies and other parties in the process.

"Negotiations can occur at the alliance level, or PTI can initiate them independently," Gohar reiterated, emphasizing that negotiation is the only viable option. He insisted that PTI's willingness to negotiate should not be seen as a sign of weakness or a deal.

Gohar's remarks followed Khan's recent decision to soften his stance, instructing party leaders to establish contacts within and outside Parliament to ease the political tension, according to sources.

The leadership was directed to engage with various political parties outside Parliament, while lawmakers were urged to strengthen relations with parties in the ruling coalition government.

Gohar also mentioned that Khan had met with lawyers earlier in the day and expressed concerns about not being allowed to communicate with his sons.