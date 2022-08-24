UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Allowed To Contest By-poll From NA-108, NA-118

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Imran Khan allowed to contest by-poll from NA-108, NA-118

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :An election appellate tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to contest by-polls from NA-108 and NA-118 constituencies.

The tribunal set aside a decision of the returning officer and allowed Imran Khan to contest from NA-108, after accepting his nomination papers. The tribunal also dismissed an appeal against acceptance of Imran Khan's nomination papers from NA-118.

The tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed heard the appeal, filed by Dr Shezra Mansab Kharal, a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from the NA-118 constituency, against acceptance of PTI chief's nomination papers for by-polls, and Imran Khan's appeal against rejection of his nomination papers for by-polls in NA-108.

During the proceedings, Barrister Ali Zafar, on behalf of Imran Khan, appeared before the tribunal and argued that the returning officer rejected nomination papers of his client from NA-108 illegally. His nomination papers were accepted in eight other Constituencies for the by-polls, and the same details were provided in the other constituencies, he added. He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision of the returning officer and allow his client to contest from NA-108 constituency.

The counsel for Dr Shezra Mansab argued that the returning officer had accepted nomination papers of the PTI chief from NA-118 constituency despite the fact that the papers were not attested by an oath commissioner, as required by the law.

However, the tribunal observed that the Supreme Court had already declared that nomination papers could not be rejected if those were not attested by the oath commissioner. It is such a shortcoming which could be corrected, it added.

The counsel contended that the shortcoming could not be corrected, adding that Imran Khan did not mention gifts received from Tosha Khana in the FBR returns. He submitted that the gifts received in 2021 were mentioned in the returns whereas no details of gifts were provided in the returns, filed in 2019 and 2020.

The tribunal observed that there was a possibility that no costly items were received from Tosha Khana in that period.

The counsel further submitted that Imran Khan mentioned only four assets of his wife, whereas items received from Tosha Khana were not mentioned.

Justice Shahid Waheed questioned whether the tribunal was assigned to investigate the matter.

The counsel replied, "We did not want an inquiry into the matter", adding that the amount should be mentioned in the account of Imran Khan's wife if the gifts received from Tosha Khan were sold out.

The tribunal observed that the gifts might have been donated. It was not necessary to show them in the nomination papers, in this scenario, it added.

Subsequently, the tribunal, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, dismissed the appeal against acceptance of Imran Khan's nomination papers from NA-118 and also allowed him to contest by-polls from NA-108 after setting aside the decision of the returning officer.

