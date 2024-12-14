Open Menu

Imran Khan Always Called For Dialogue, Discussions: Barrister Gohar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2024 | 04:24 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that party founder Imran Khan had previously called for dialogue, emphasizing that discussions must take place.

Barrister Gohar said a discharge application was filed in the May 9 case.

“All the cases are baseless, and acquittals will follow in all of them,” said the PTI chief while speaking to the media at the district courts on Saturday.

Barrister Gohar said that the PTI filed a petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others, saying that during the protests worldwide, no gunshots are fired but here, shelling started even before the protesters could gather.

Barrister Saif added that the PTI founder had previously advocated for dialogue. "Dialogue must take place. Political issues are resolved through political discussions. There were no conditions imposed during the talks, but demands were presented," he explained.

The PTI Chairman added that the negotiations had been held in the past but communication was cut off before reaching a certain stage.

He remarked, “There is a proper procedure for registering cases. Enough is enough; the country must now move toward improvement,”.

More Stories From Pakistan