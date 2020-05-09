UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan And Tareen Are Expected To Meet Soon: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

Imran Khan and Tareen are expected to meet soon: Sources

The sources say they will meet soon after the upcoming Forensic report on sugar crisis.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen are expected to meet soon as both contacted each other in this regard, the sources said here on Saturday.

They said PM Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen contacted each other through messages and whatsApp.

“Their meeting is expected soon,” the sources privy to the development said.

They said that they would meet soon after the forensic report was released on sugar crisis in the country.

Previously, Tareen had trouble in relations with Imran Khan after he was nominated in Sugar crisis.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) led probe commission had revealed that Tareen was among the beneficiaries of a sugar crisis that hit the country in January this year.

Taeen himself admitted that his relations with Khan were not as cordial as they were in the past.

The sources said that Azam Khan, the principal secretary to PM, Federal Minister for Planning asad Umar created rift between Imran Khan and Tareen, saying that the basic aim behind was just to defame Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Commissioin did not find any thing that Tareen was involved in sugar crisis, the sources said, adding that the subsidy was given with the approval of the federal cabinet. Many electable within PTI were supporting Tareen in these testing times as they were not happy with the unelected members of the cabinet.

“There are more than dozens who are serving as advisors and special assistants and they are not elected ones,” he said, adding that they were enjoying the perks and privileges like the elected ones.

