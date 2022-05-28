Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobilizing supporters

(@Abdulla99267510)

The reports say Imran Khan had tought considerably huge crowd in Islamabad and had expected his party leaders would play their role to gather the workers and supporters.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan is not happy with his party's top leaders over their failure to mobilise supporters to take part in the long march to Islamabad.

The reports say Imran Khan had tought considerably huge crowd in Islamabad and had expected his party leaders would play their role to gather the workers and supporters.

But the situation totally turned opposite to his expectations as the party leaders failed to mobilize the workers.

From Lahore, it was only Hammad Azhar who could break the seige and no other leader including PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood could not succeed to go out of Lahore.

The supporters could not gather as per expectations of Imran Khan in Lahore.

The main reason was blockage of roads, entry and exit points and police shelling.

The similar situation was in Sindh where PTI could not hold any political action. There was a movement at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi but to no avail.

People did not show up in Rawalpindi, and even PTI leaders appeared to have gone missing in action.

According to the reports, the PTI leaders were of the time that they were not given much time for preparation.

They shared that they had advised Imran Khan that because he had specified the march will take place between May 25 and May 29, fixing May 25 as the date was a bad idea because they needed to plan transportation and logistics.

They say they had asked Imran Khan to extend the date by a few days. But the PTI chairman seemed to maintain an element of surprise over the government and was concerned that if they extended the date, the government would be able to make plans to stop the march.

PTI leaders were of the views that without a proper plan, the long march would not be a good idea, and the announcement of a dharna would end up more of a problem for the PTI. They further shared that a threat of their impending arrival in the capital without a fixed date would be a far more potent strategy.