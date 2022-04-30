Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week of May  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Prime Minister has given call to all Pakistanis and not just the PTI supporters to come out, saying that the people who are on bail from the court were sitting in the federal cabinet which is an insult of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced anti-government march towards Islamabad in the last week of May.

In a video message, Imran Khan said, “We are giving this call to all Pakistan and not just the PTI supporters to come out,”.

He said it was insult of the country that a corrupt government was imposed on them by a foreign power.

Imran Khan lost vote of no-confidence on April 10 and he became the first premier to be voted out through the move.

Khan time and again said that it was the US behind the regime change and refused to accept the newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif. The US government, however, denied his claim.

In his call, the former PM said that preparation for the long march would start on the eve of Eidul Fitr and urged the youth to come out on the streets with the PTI’s flags on ‘Chand Raat’.

Khan said, “you have to tell the world that Pakistan is a nation that is alive and once the preparations begin, our next target will be Islamabad,”.

He said he believed that a sea of people would storm into Islamabad and would give a clear message to the people.

“No one from abroad could think about imposing a corrupt government on use from now on,” said Khan, pointing out that these were the Pakistanis who would decide their fate.

The former PM said 60 per cent of the people in the Federal cabinet were on bail.

He said, “The person who has become prime mister is facing the cases of Rs 40 billion in both NAB and FIA,”.

Such people being in power was an insult, he added.