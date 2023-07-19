(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI chief while presenting himself before Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman says that he founded the PTI 27 years ago with a commitment to justice and claimed that he remained true to his principles throughout his political journey.

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

The PTI chief while presenting himself before Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman says that he founded the PTI 27 years ago with a commitment to justice and claimed that he remained true to his principles throughout his political journey.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Newes-July 19th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan tendered apology before Lady Judge Zeba Chaudhry following a case involving alleged threats made by him.

The District and Session Court in Islamabad conducted the hearing regarding the case against the PTI Chairman.

Imran Khan, while presenting himself before Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman, stated that he founded the PTI 27 years ago with a commitment to justice and claimed that he remained true to his principles throughout his political journey.

He said that he went to the judge to apologize if he crossed the red-line.

During his speech, Imran Khan's attorney-general brought up a case against the Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad, and Imran Khan mentioned Lady Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry as part of his fiery address.

Imran Khan had asserted in his speech, “We will not spare the IG, DIG Islamabad; we will take action against you. Similarly, Lady Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry, we will not spare you either; we will take action against you as well. Despite being aware of the violence against Shehbaz, you still granted him remand,”.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah, had announced legal action after Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a ban on Imran Khan's live address. Additionally, a case was registered against Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It is noteworthy that on September 30 of the previous year, Chairman PTI had sought to apologize to Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry; however, the police had informed him that the Magistrate had already left, leaving the meeting unfulfilled.

Imran Khan conveyed his intention through a reader, expressing his desire to meet with Zeba Chaudhry Saheba at that time.