Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for rule of law

The PTI Chief says the societies without just do not survive, criticizes ECP over decision to appoint Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM and asks people, especially the legal fraternity to stand up for rule of law and justice in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2023) PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday strongly criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan over its decision to appoint Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, saying that it seemed they deliberately wanted to delay elections in Punjab and the KP.

He regretted that the election date was also not announced by Punjab and KPK governors despite that they dissolved the provincial assemblies.

The PTI Chief said that Naqvi was brought by the enemies of his party and it was surprising fact that he entered into plea-bargain with the NAB.

Khan said Mohsin Naqvi ran an effective campaign against his government and remained very active.

“In this situation, we have no other door to knock at and we request the judiciary and the honorable judges for their role for the democracy and rule of law,” he added.

He expressed these words while addressing the nation live on TVs on Wednesday evening.

Imran Khan also regretted over arrest of Fawad Chaudhary. He recalled the arrest of Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati and what happened with journalist Arshad Sharif.

He went on to say that the present situation was the worst more than the Musharraf’s era despite that he was put behind the bars during that time.

He made it clear that he had no fear of jails and death and vowed to continue his struggle for the country.

He asked the judiciary and the legal fraternity for the rule of law and democracy in the country.

“The societies without justice cannot survive,” said Khan, emphasizing over dispensation of justice.

He said that he named his party as ‘Tehreek-e-insaaf’ almost 26 years ago which meant “rule of law” , adding that he wanted supremacy of law and justice in the country.

The developed countries, he said, were developed only because they ensured the rule of law.

Former Prime Minister said that many of the officers of May 25 had been brought back and Mohsin Naqvi was made as caretaker Punjab CM which clearly showed that they did not want elections.

“We are sure that there is only one way to take this country out of crisis that we should go to the far and free elections,” said Khan, adding that the overseas Pakistanis would only trust that government which would come into the power with true mandate.

“why I used to say Madina ki Riyasat again and again when I became the PM,” said the PTI Chairman, paying homage to the great struggle of Holy Prophet PBUH.

“Just because I wanted justice in this country,” he added.

He said Holy Prophet PBUH laid down the foundation of justice and clearly said that everyone including his own daughter was equal before the law.

“I’m 70 years old and I have been so blessed by Almighty Allah. When I was ousted from the power corridors people gave me respect,” he said, pointing out that the nation was standing at a dangerous junction.

He also gave reference of Nelson Mandela and poined out that he used to emphasize over rule of law.

“450 ministers were jailed in China over corruption,” said the PTI chairman, adding that the system of injustice could not work.

He expressed concerns over sky-rocketing inflation, saying that everything including the flour prices were touching the sky and the farmers were facing hardships because Urea prices went high.

He stated that electricity bills were so high that people were so disturbed but on the other hand, the powerful and corrupt people waived off their corruption cases.

“Why the situation is so worst here in Pakistan? Whenever I visited in Saudi Arabia I saw Pakistanis in large numbers. But why we are in miserable condition today?,” he said. He went on to say that the Holy Prophets in the past talked about justice.

He feared that the inflation would go up further.

“We are in miserable conditions despite that we recited Kalima and made promise before the God that we will not bow before any other except Him. The reason is quite clear that there is injustice. We are not allowed to accept injustice,” he added.

He also addressed the judiciary and the legal fraternity, saying that they need to take step for the rule of law.

He asked the ECP as to why Mohsin Naqvi was chosen as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, adding that they gave Names which were acceptable to the other side.

He added that peoples’ destiny was in their own hands and they should over the fears of death and jails.

He warned that there would be no future if rule of law was not ensured.