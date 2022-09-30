Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologize over his remarks

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman has appeared before additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhary who was on leave.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Shah has appeared before the court of a female judge to apologize over his remarks during his speech.

Imran Khan who wearing black glasses even in the courtroom appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhary. Advocate Babar Awan and other lawyers were also present there.

However, the judge was not available but her staff was there. Imran Khan came to the table and tendered his apology.

Imran Khan asked the reader of the court to stay witness that he appeared before the court to apologize.

Earlier, the IHC removed anti-terrorism charges a from the FIR registered against Imran Khan over his alleged remarks against the senior police officers and the female judge during his speech in Islamabad in August.