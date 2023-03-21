Imran Khan appears before LHC for bail in terror cases

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chief has reached the court with personal security and a few numbers of workers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to secure bail in two cases registered under charges of terrorism in Islamabad.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh is hearing the bail plea of Imran Khan.

(Details to follow)