UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Appears Before LHC For Protective Bails

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

The PTI Chief has filed bails in two different cases registered against him in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek bails in two different cases registered against him.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain took up the petitions.

Earlier, the LHC registrar office objected to the petitions moved by Imran Khan.

Imran Khan appeared the court soon as the hearing commenced.

He appeared there along with his own security while the workers also accompanied him.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Lahore High Court Saleem Sheikh Court

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

25 minutes ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

40 minutes ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

48 minutes ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

54 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

2 hours ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.