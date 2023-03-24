Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chief has filed bails in two different cases registered against him in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek bails in two different cases registered against him.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain took up the petitions.

Earlier, the LHC registrar office objected to the petitions moved by Imran Khan.

Imran Khan appeared the court soon as the hearing commenced.

He appeared there along with his own security while the workers also accompanied him.

(Details to follow)