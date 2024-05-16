Open Menu

Imran Khan Appears Before SC Via Video Link In NAB Amendment Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2024 | 11:46 AM

A Supreme Court larger bench is hearing the case while Imran Khan has also been present there via the video link.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan appeared before the Supreme Court via video link in a case related to plea against amendments in the NAB laws.

A SC larger bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Munib Akhtar was hearing the case.

However, the decision is yet to be made by a SC five-member bench that whether the proceedings would be telecast live or not.

A larger number of lawyers, journalists and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are also present there in the court.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan is representing the Federal government besides Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Awan.

(More to Come)

