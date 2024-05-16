Imran Khan Appears Before SC Via Video Link In NAB Amendment Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2024 | 11:46 AM
A Supreme Court larger bench is hearing the case while Imran Khan has also been present there via the video link.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan appeared before the Supreme Court via video link in a case related to plea against amendments in the NAB laws.
A SC larger bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Munib Akhtar was hearing the case.
However, the decision is yet to be made by a SC five-member bench that whether the proceedings would be telecast live or not.
A larger number of lawyers, journalists and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are also present there in the court.
Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan is representing the Federal government besides Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Awan.
(More to Come)
