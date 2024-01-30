Open Menu

Imran Khan Approaches IHC Against Appointment Of State Counsels

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:16 PM

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

The PTI founder has asked the court to declare the action taken after the appointment of state counsels null and void.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge appointment of state lawyers in the cipher case.

Imran Khan moved his plea through his lawyer and asked the court to declare the order of January 26 in the cipher case null and void.

He also asked the court to declare the action taken after the appointment of state counsels null and void.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar said that he personally witnessed the miscarriage of justice in Adiala Jail, where court proceedings against Imran Khan in fake cases are being conducted contrary to the demands of law and justice.

The udges, he said l, are bound to conduct fair proceedings based on the fundamental constitutional demands of hearing impartially, regardless of the nature of the allegations in any case.

Barrister Gohar emphasized that in such sensitive cases, it is the judges' responsibility to maintain transparency and minimum standards of justice.

He stressed that providing justice to the country's most popular political leader is a matter of justice. Therefore, he requested the Chief Justice to take note of this matter and make arrangements to rectify the serious deviations occurring in fair hearings of justice cases.

Barrister Gohar mentioned that they expect immediate hearing of their request from the Islamabad High Court, and it would be heard openly.

Regarding those who are busy drawing lines in the name of the nation's most popular leader, he reminded them that Almighty Allah would not allow the honor of the nation's leader to be diminished with His kindness and mercy.

“We will challenge today's court proceedings in the Supreme Court,” said Barrister Gohar.

