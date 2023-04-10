Imran Khan approaches IHC against FIR

Close
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to quash an FIR registered by Ramna Police Station pertaining to using inappropriate language against officers of an institution.

Imran Khan had named the federation, IGPs of Punjab, Islamabad, SHO Ramna and area magistrate as respondents in his case.

He adopted the stance that he had spoken on a tv channel in Lahore then how a case could be registered in Islamabad. He said that the FIR was politically fabricated and prayed the court terminate the same.

It may be mentioned here that Ramna Police Station had registered an FIR against Imran Khan under sections 500, 505, and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

