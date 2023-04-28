Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI chief has appeared before the IHC with his own security.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday filed the bail plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in sedition case.

The PTI chief asked the court to hear the bail plea today. He also asked the court to accept his bail in sedition case.

The Islamabad police had earlier constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate a sedition case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The police officials said that DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari was appointed as the convener of the JIT and people from other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) werr made part of the special JIT.

Last month, a report submitted with the IHC showed that 29 cases were register against Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq while hearing the plea moved by Imran Khan had sought details of the cases lodged against him in the federal capital.

The report revealed that 28 cases were registered against the former prime minister at different police stations in the capital city while one case was registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).