Imran Khan approaches IHC for cases record

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking provision of the record of cases against him registered in last 30 days.

He also prayed the court to stop his possible arrest in any new case registered against him during the said time so that he could approach the relevant forum for the bail.

The petition had named secretary interior, IGP Islamabad and FIA as respondents in the case.