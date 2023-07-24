Open Menu

Imran Khan Approaches IHC For Cases Record

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Imran Khan approaches IHC for cases record

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking provision of the record of cases against him registered in last 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking provision of the record of cases against him registered in last 30 days.

He also prayed the court to stop his possible arrest in any new case registered against him during the said time so that he could approach the relevant forum for the bail.

The petition had named secretary interior, IGP Islamabad and FIA as respondents in the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in K ..

Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in Karoonjhar in view of people's ..

4 minutes ago
 RDA generates Rs 903.13 mln revenue during last fi ..

RDA generates Rs 903.13 mln revenue during last fiscal year

4 minutes ago
 TT Singh wins Futsal championship

TT Singh wins Futsal championship

1 minute ago
 IUB, Organic Pakistan join hands for promoting urb ..

IUB, Organic Pakistan join hands for promoting urban farming

1 minute ago
 DC, DPO visits Uch Sharif to inspect security arra ..

DC, DPO visits Uch Sharif to inspect security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauds USAID's c ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauds USAID's contribution in social sector

2 minutes ago
Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witne ..

Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witness in Toshakhana case

5 minutes ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award conclud ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award concludes after announcing top 50 win ..

5 minutes ago
 Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain ..

Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain

23 minutes ago
 PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cam ..

PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cameras

23 minutes ago
 US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through ..

US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through 2024 - NABE Survey

23 minutes ago
 Gabon's Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidentia ..

Gabon's Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidential vote

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan