UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Approaches IHC To Avoid Arrest In Terrorism Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terrorism case

The latest reports say that PTI lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan have filed the plea on the former PM's behalf, who maintained in the plea that he was ready to appear before the court whenever summoned.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News–August 22nd, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek pre-arrest bail in a terror case registered against him on Sunday.

Imran Khan was booked under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the Federal capital’s F-9 Park.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan filed the plea on the former PM's behalf, who maintained in the plea that he was ready to appear before the court whenever summoned.

Imran Khan said that he does not have any criminal record from the past and has never been convicted for any offence.

“There is no chance of fleeing or damaging evidence presented by the prosecution. Imran Khan is also ready to submit money as surety against his bail,” read the petition.

The Registrar office, however, objected to the petition and asked as to why Imran Khan did not undergo bio-metric verification before filing the plea. The Registrar office also approached IHC instead of the relevant ATC court and that he didn’t provide a verified copy of the terror case.

The interior ministry, meanwhile, sought written permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office to arrest Khan after registration of the case.

The sources said that the PTI chairman left his Bani Gala residence to avoid arrest. According to the reports, there was possibility that might have left for Lahore or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Faisal Vawda, however, claimed that Khan was still at Bani Gala.

On other hands, PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari opposed the arrest of Imran Khan. Zardari said that the arrest would cause political damage to the ruling alliance.

However, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not say anything clear about arrest of Imran Khan.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed with Margalla police station, Imran Khan threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to “terrorise” police officials and judiciary.

It said that the main aim of the intimidation was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Interior Ministry Babar Awan Police Station Threatened Bani Alliance Money Criminals Sunday FIR Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Anti-polio campaign begins across country

Anti-polio campaign begins across country

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

1 day ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.