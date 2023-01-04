(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman has requested the court to set aside the ECP's notice

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) with a plea challenging ECP's notice seeking to remove him as chairman of his party.



Imran Khan submitted that the process for his removal as party's chairman was started after his disqualification National Assembly's seat NA-95.

he said that calling him incompetent is baseless and illegal and the notice was served to keep him away from politics.

The former premier requested the court to set aside the ECP's notice while declaring and holding the assumption of jurisdiction and taking of cognisance by the electoral body for his removal as party chairman as envisaged by the said notice, "illegal, ultra vires the powers of ECP, contrary to the Constitution, and of no legal effect".



Imran Khan also asked the court to suspend notice and issue restraining orders for the ECP to stop it from proceeding in the matter till the final disposal of this plea.

The development took place after the electoral body had started the process to remove Khan as chairman of PTI last month after his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference, by issuing a notice.

The ECP issued the notice over allegedly submitting a "false statement" but it cannot play the role of a tribunal while exceeding its authority.

The commission earlier in October 2022 had disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63 (1) (p) for making "false statements and an incorrect declaration".