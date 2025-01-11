Imran Khan Approaches LHC For Bail In Eight Cases Related To May 9 Incidents
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2025 | 02:43 PM
PTI founder also seeks bail in cases including attack on Jinnah House case, says he was in jail when May 9 events took place
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail in the cases related to the May 9 incidents.
Imran Khan moved the bail plea in the eight cases related to the May 9 events.
The PTI founder sought bail in cases including the attack on Jinnah House, stating that on May 9, he was in the custody of the NAB in Islamabad. He claimed that he was implicated in the cases as part of a conspiracy for political revenge.
The petitioner submitted that he has been facing legal proceedings for two years and is being subjected to vindictive actions, requesting that the bail applications in these cases be approved.
