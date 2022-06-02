UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Approaches PHC To Seek Protective Bail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 02, 2022 | 01:32 PM

The PTI chairman who will appear before Peshawar High Court has filed petition to seek bail in two separate cases registered in connection with May 25 long march.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2022) Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC), seeking pre-arrest bail in separate cases registered in connection with May 25 long march.

Imran Khan filed the petition through his counsel Advocate Babar Awan.

The PTI chief would also appear before court today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former minister Hammad Azhar also approached the courts for protective bails in the FIRs registered by the Punjab police.

Former Federal minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also sought bail in six cases registered in different police stations. Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the other hand allowed protective bail to PTI leader Umar Amin Gandapur till June 13 in an FIR registered in Mianwali.

Besides it, District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti allowed interim bail to Sheikh Rashid against Rs10,000 surety bonds till June 13.

