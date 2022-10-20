Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister has asked the top court to order formation of a judicial commission or Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for investigation of the audio leaks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) seeking directives for the government authorities to probe the audio leaks.

Imran Khan through his petition asked the top court to order formation of a judicial commission or Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the matter of audio leaks.

He submitted that the surveillance, data recording and audio leaks of the Prime Minister House and Office should be declared as illegal.

He also submitted that the audio leaks should be investigated and those responsible should be punished.

The petitioner said that the government and concerned authorities should be ordered to stop the leak of further audios.

In addition to it, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of IT and Ministry of Information have been made parties in the petition. Apart from this, IB, FIA and PEMRA have also been made parties in Imran Khan’s plea.