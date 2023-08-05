Open Menu

Imran Khan Arrested After Being Convicted In Thoshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

The latest reports say that Imran Khan has been arrested from his Zaman Park residence today.

LAHORE (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Imran Khan has been arrested after being convicted in the Toshakhana case on Saturday (today).

In a major development, a district and sessions court in the Federal capital convicted the former prime minister for corrupt practices related to the state gift depository — allegations which he denied.

(Developing story)

