Open Menu

Imran Khan Arrested In GHQ Attack Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2024 | 12:58 PM

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

The development takes place just a day after the PTI founder’s release order was issued by a special court set up under the Special Secrets Act.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan has been arrested in GHQ attack case. The R A Bazaar Police Station has requested physical remand from the court.

The proceedings have started with a video link in jail, and all 12 cases with the relevant records including the attack on GHQ.

The development took place a day after a Special Court under the Official Secrets Act had issued an order for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain had issued the order, observing that the bail for PTI's founder had been approved. Since Imran Khan is not nominated in any other case, he should be released. Bail has been approved in the cipher case, but due to arrests in the Toshakhana case and the £190 million case, PTI's founder will remain in jail.

Imran Khan, against whom cases of attacks on GHQ, burning pictures, and inciting people have been filed, is now nominated as a central accused in all cases of May 9.

Imran Khan was also nominated as accused in the GHQ attack case.

The PTI founder faced multiple sections including the ATC charges in the cases related to the attacks on defense and sensitive installations.

After the new charges, the Chairman PTI was also nominated as a suspect.

The decision to nominate the Chairman PTI as a suspect was made after consultations with the legal experts. The GHQ attack case was registered with RA Bazaar Police Station, while the case of the attack on sensitive offices was registered at Newtown Police Station.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Jail May All From Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

13 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

13 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

14 hours ago
Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

14 hours ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

14 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

14 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

14 hours ago
 11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

14 hours ago
 White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan