Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The development takes place just a day after the PTI founder’s release order was issued by a special court set up under the Special Secrets Act.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan has been arrested in GHQ attack case. The R A Bazaar Police Station has requested physical remand from the court.

The proceedings have started with a video link in jail, and all 12 cases with the relevant records including the attack on GHQ.

The development took place a day after a Special Court under the Official Secrets Act had issued an order for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain had issued the order, observing that the bail for PTI's founder had been approved. Since Imran Khan is not nominated in any other case, he should be released. Bail has been approved in the cipher case, but due to arrests in the Toshakhana case and the £190 million case, PTI's founder will remain in jail.

Imran Khan, against whom cases of attacks on GHQ, burning pictures, and inciting people have been filed, is now nominated as a central accused in all cases of May 9.

Imran Khan was also nominated as accused in the GHQ attack case.

The PTI founder faced multiple sections including the ATC charges in the cases related to the attacks on defense and sensitive installations.

After the new charges, the Chairman PTI was also nominated as a suspect.

The decision to nominate the Chairman PTI as a suspect was made after consultations with the legal experts. The GHQ attack case was registered with RA Bazaar Police Station, while the case of the attack on sensitive offices was registered at Newtown Police Station.