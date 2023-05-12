Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman has arrived in IHC in compliance of the SC orders in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

The latest reports suggested that the former prime minister reached IHC in compliance of the Supreme Court orders.

A IHC division bench will take up the bail plea of the PTI Chairman in the case in Al-Qadir Case. The Supreme Court on Thursday declared arrest of Imran khan illegal in the said case while IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had earlier declared his arrest by the Rangers from the court premises 'legal'.

Special Bench:

A special division bench has been formed to hear the request against the arrest of Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq, has formed a bench consisting of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, which will hear the request.

The courtroom was filled with lawyers while Imran Khan's lawyer, Khawaja Haris, arrived at Courtroom No. 3. The NAB prosecution team also reached Courtroom No. 3."

(Developing Story)