Imran Khan as prime minister had no botheration about the 'sinking economy', SAPM Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The SAPM said Imran Khan as prime minister had no botheration about the 'sinking economy', but he was keen that his jailed opponents should not get the facility of fans (in hot weather) or they had to sleep on floor without blankets (in cold weather).

He said many politicians had to face difficulties in the past, but they never tried to promote anti-state narratives. "Now one of your (Imran Khan) men has spoken against the institutions, and there is need for his further physical remand for investigation to know as who else was involved with him in the conspiracy," he added.

He said Imran Khan had not disassociated himself from Shehbaz Gill's statement or denotified him as his chief of staff. Gill had a green card, which was valid upto 2025, while he had been getting salary in Dollars from a university in the United States.

The people with such background did not feel ashamed to talk about a self-created conspiracy to oust their government, he added.

Tarar claimed that Pervaiz Elahi was trying to appease Imran Khan to retain his chief ministership, as evident from his statement against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah at the public gathering in his (Imran's) presence.

He said,"It was a matter of shame that Imran Khan openly appreciated the foreign policy being pursued by India.

" He also propagated his mantra of importing petroleum products from Russia, but no minutes of any meeting in that respect were available, he added.

He criticized the Punjab government over registration of a first information report (FIR) against him (Tarar) related to alleged torture on a security official of the legislature and delivering a notice in that regard at two wrong addresses.

The SAPM advised the provincial government to better focus on improving its governance rather than pursuing the 'politics of revenge' as the crime rate in Punjab was increasing with each passing day.

He said a petition had been accepted by a relevant court against the election of Punjab Assembly speaker, which should have been held through secret balloting according to the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the House.

To a question, Tarar said multiple steps were taken during his tenure as Punjab home minister for prevention of child abuse and gender crime. Even emergency was declared in the province to check such incidents.

He said the Islamabad High Court had granted a 14-day protective bail to him, as a legal team would pursue his case.

To another query, the SAPM said Imran Khan would be made accountable for receiving prohibited foreign funding.