ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of petitions moved by former prime minister Imran Khan and Asad Umar challenging the notices of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), till after Eid ul Adha.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the pleas of PTI leaders challenging the ECP notices for participating in election campaign as public office holders.

The petitioner's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar couldn't attend the proceeding and his associate lawyers and ECP jointly sought adjournment.

The ECP lawyer requested the court to fix the case on any date in July for further hearing.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till after Eid.

.