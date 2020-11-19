UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan, Ashraf Ghani Hold Bilateral Talks In Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:45 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani met in Kabul on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen ties between their countries

KABUL, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani met in Kabul on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen ties between their countries.

The meeting held at Afghan ARG Presidential Palace, focused on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity.

The two sides discussed the prospects of resumption of peace in Afghanistan following the Doha peace agreement inked between the United States and Taliban this February.

President Ghani and Prime Minister Khan agreed to strengthen bilateral relations as the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan were linked through immutable bonds of history, faith, culture, kinship, values and traditions.

Imran Khan expressed confidence that his visit would help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries.

