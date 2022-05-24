UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Asked To Visit KP Hospitals Rather Bazaars

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Peshawar Division President Liquat Shabab on Monday criticized the PTI chairman Imran Khan for visiting Saddar Bazar, Peshawar and said he should have visited the government hospitals especially in the provincial capital to know the services and corruption there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Peshawar Division President Liquat Shabab on Monday criticized the PTI chairman Imran Khan for visiting Saddar Bazar, Peshawar and said he should have visited the government hospitals especially in the provincial capital to know the services and corruption there.

Addressing a public meeting of PPP at provincial secretariat here, he said that Imran Niazi visited bazaar in Peshawar for the first time during his nine year of tenure, adding that former prime minister should have told the people about nine-year performance of his government and also about failed promises related to conversion of Governor House into public sector varsity and about the job opportunities given to youth in KP.

He said that Imran Khan should know that people of KP were anxiously waiting for the outcome of the investigations into Malamjabba, BRT and billion Tree Tsunami Project scams and would hold PTI leadership accountable for looting the public kitty.

