Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

The PTI Chairman says he has failed to get the FIR registered against assassination attempt on his life.

WAZIRABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has asked the Supreme Court to take action as he has failed to get the FIR registered against assassination attempt on his life.

In his video message, the PTI Chairman has expressed helplessness regarding registration of the FIR.

He also says that the long march will not stop now and will reach its destination. He also says they will continue their struggle till their demands are met.

He was addressing the workers in the long march through the link.

On other hand, M2-Motorway is close due to the PTI protest. Zulfi Bukhari led the protest at the Motorway.