Imran Khan Asks Govt To Announce Appointment Of Next CJP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:27 PM

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

Imran Khan says he fully supports Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan asked the government to announce the appointment of the next Chief Justice soon.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan stated that he fully supports Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

The PTI founder said that the purpose of the constitutional court is to diminish the power of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and the government is bent on destroying the entire judiciary.

Imran Khan further commented that to cover up election fraud, they want their own judges. They are trying to ensure that PTI does not rise in any way.

He also mentioned that they are not being allowed to hold any public gatherings and if permission is not granted for the rally in Rawalpindi, they will protest.

Imran Khan had also stated the previous day that the Supreme Court’s decision regarding reserved seats made everything clear.

He added that excluding PTI from the elections and attempting to dismantle the party were deliberate efforts. Now everything has been exposed, and all the veils have been lifted. The Practice and Procedure ordinance violated the democratic process of case hearings.

He had said that the NAB amendments case was ongoing and had requested the court to hear their petitions, but they were ignored.

