Imran Khan asks nation to continue struggle even if he goes to jail

The PTI Chairman says this nation came into being on the basis of “Kalima Tayyiba” and it should stand resolve and fight for the real freedom.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the nation to continue their struggle for real freedom even if he was arrested and sent to jail.

He said the nation should prove this government wrong and should stand resolve and fight for the real freedom.

“The think if Imran Khan goes to jail the whole nation will be asleep. Prove them wrong. Take out to the streets for your rights and for this country,” said Imran Khan in a video message to the nation.

His reaction came at the moment when clashes are underway in Zaman Park between the police and the PTI workers.

The police reached there to arrest him in Thoshakhana case.

The PTI Chief said, “Police have arrived to arrest me.

They think that the nation will go as sleep with Imran Khan in the jail,” said Imran Khan,.

“You have to prove yourself as a living nation. You have to take to the streets for your rights,” said the PTI Chief, adding that God blessed Imran Khan and he was fighting for the nation.

“Pakisan Zindabad,” he added.

The latest reports suggested that the police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the workers but so far the resistance is continued as the police could not reach Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership decided to challenge the arrest warrants before the court while Fawad Chaudhary was of the view that the plea would be fixed soon for hearing. However, the latest reports suggested that the plea for hearing today was dismissed.