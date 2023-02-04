UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Asks Party Leaders, Workers To Get Ready For ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2023 | 04:54 PM

The PTI Chief  while lashing at out the coalition government has announced the ‘prison movement’ in a bid to press demand for early general elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked the leaders and workers of his party start preparation for ‘prison movement’.

Imran Khan said that he would give them signal for the movement at later stage but they should start preparation.

“They (coalition government] will come to know about the inclination of the public by this movement,” said Khan while addressing the tv via video link on Saturday.

He also came down hard upon the coalition government for employing different tactics to delay the next general elections. He said that the imported government was responsible for the crisis in the country as they left the country in a better economic position.

Khan claimed that they worked hard to address the economy of the state and addressed the issues when Coronavirus was at the peak.

He stated that Dollar touched historic low during this imported government, because they were ineligible and incompetent to look into affairs of the country.

The PTI Chief also criticized the interim government in Punjab, saying that they did not let the JIT work and were conducting raids to arrest their leaders and workers.

He also condemned the arrest of Sheikh Rashid and Imran Riaz Khan and earlier the arrest of Fawad Chaudhary and Senator Azam Swati.

“Swati was arrested over a tweet,” said Khan while regretting over the poor law and order situation.

