Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

The lawyer of the journalist and TV anchor says that he will be free soon

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday urged people to stage protests against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier said that thoseo who supported democracy and sided with right to freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution should come out and protest against arrest of the journalist.

Imran Khan also mentioned violence against the journalists, saying tht it was being done to spread fear among the public so that they could not come out.

“It will be end of democracy and freedom in Pakistan unless we stand united and raise our voice,” said the former prime minister.

The police on Tuesday took Imran Riaz Khan into custody.

Advocate Ali Ashfaque said that Imran was taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

He said as per clear directions of the Islamabad High Court, Imran Riaz cannot be taken into custody and termed the arrest as contempt of court.

In another tweet, Ali Ashfaque shared picture of Imran Riaz Khan and said that his client would be free soon.