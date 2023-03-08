Imran Khan asks workers to return to their homes

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chief has said that the workers should not become part of any mess that could provide excuse to the coalition partners to delay elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point news-March 8th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday asked the workers to return to their homes and should stay away from becoming part of any illegal act or mess that could provide any excuse to the coalition government to delay the elections.

In a YouTube address, the PTI Chief said that they wanted democracy and wanted peaceful elections in the country.

He said they were postponing their rally just for the reason that they wanted it peaceful for the sake of elections.

“I know to where they want to take the country. But we must remain peaceful as they could make it an excuse to delay elections which we do not want,” said Khan, adding that he knew that they wanted to run away the elections.

He also appealed to the Supreme Court judges for justice and said that the country needed them at this moment. He also urged the legal fraternity to stand for the rule of law. He also regretted over the situation in the provincial capital, calling a situation like Occupied Kashmir.

“He said he went to jail during Musharraf’s era but the present regime was the most worst regime ever in the country’s history,” said Khan, urging his party workers stand ready for the peaceful rallies and gathering for the democracy.