Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to celebrate their victory

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) PTI Chairperson Imran Khan called his supporters to take to the streets to celebrate today (Wednesday) their victory against coalition government in case related run-off elections of Punjab CM.

Imran Khan's call for celebration came after the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the ruling of the Punjab Assembly's deputy speaker "illegal" and instated Pervez Elahi as the new chief minister of Punjab.

The top court had declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab by ruling that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza's 179.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said: "I appreciate the SC judges for standing firm and upholding the Constitution and law, against all manner of threats and abuse.

He also thanked Barrister Ali Zafar and his team for fighting legal battle for the PTI in the top court.

"I want to thank the people of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers in by-elections against rigging," wrote Khan.

The PTI said that his party will celebrate the win on Wednesday (today) with the people who stood by their campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi.