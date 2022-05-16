UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Attempted To Make All Institutions Like PTI's Tiger Force: Bilawal

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Imran Khan attempted to make all institutions like PTI's tiger force: Bilawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while criticizing the former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that Khan was attempting to make all institutions like PTI's tiger force.

He said that they were desired to rename Imran Khan as crises Khan due to his created crises in the country.

He stated this while addressing the PPP workers, who gathered at the old terminal of the airport to welcome him on his first arrival to the city after becoming foreign minister.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan destroyed that everything, which he touched.

He said that PTI chief damaged things in the name of change.

He said that the former PM Imran Khan was shown the door of his home on the desire of the people and according to the democratic way.

While congratulating the PPP workers, he said that they and the democracy had won.

The foreign minister said that they stood against the undemocratic person from the first day when he had become the PM.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan was sent to home through a constitutional way.

He said that Imran Khan had been running a campaign titled 'Mujhe Kyon Nahin Bacahaya? - Why I was not saved?'

