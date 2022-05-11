UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Badly Failed On All Fronts: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Imran Khan badly failed on all fronts: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said former prime minister Imran Khan was failed on every front and controlling corruption as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said former prime minister Imran Khan was failed on every front and controlling corruption as well.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was responsible for promoting blame game politics and Imran Khan had tried to malign the national institutions.

He said Imran Khan was speaking lies among the people over the matter of hatching international conspiracy against his government, adding the national security council had already issued clarification in that regard.

The SAPM said Imran Khan had nothing to sale before the people and he was carried out dead narrative of international conspiracy but he was just plying with public sentiments about the matter of Afghanistan because the people had anti American emotions due to long war at there.

He said the incumbent government had offered to the PTI that it was ready to constitute a judicial commission over the matter of hatching conspiracy against its government but they were not ready to accept it.

Kaira said the PTI government had badly failed to introduce good governance in the country but its leadership was just claiming toll claims and criticized others, adding the PTI did nothing for the betterment of the country and welfare of its people during the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Imran Khan Afghanistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Sale Government

Recent Stories

Russian Cabinet Approves Curbs on Gazprom's Former ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Curbs on Gazprom's Former Subsidiaries Abroad

23 seconds ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

24 seconds ago
 PM issued special directives to protect common man ..

PM issued special directives to protect common man from inflation: Dr Musadik

28 seconds ago
 Dacoit held after crossfire with police

Dacoit held after crossfire with police

34 minutes ago
 Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $18.8 ..

Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $18.8 million

34 minutes ago
 EU-wide mask rules for flights, airports eased fro ..

EU-wide mask rules for flights, airports eased from Monday

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.