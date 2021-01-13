UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Beats Indian Virat Kohli As The Best Captain In ICC Polls

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:14 PM

Imran Khan beats Indian Virat Kohli as the best captain in ICC polls

Cricket Champion and incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan has bagged 47.3% votes as compared to Indian captain Virat Kohli could get only 46. 2 per cent votes.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2021) cricket champion and current prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has beaten Indian captain Virat Kohli in the competition of International Cricket Council as the best captain.

The fans around the world chose Imran Khan as the best captain. Khan bagged 47.3% votes and remained as a top trend on Twitter. Virat Kohli could get only 46. 2 per cent votes followed by former South African South captain AB de Villiers with 6 per cent and current captain of Australia’s women Team Me Lanning with 0.

6 votes.

Taking to Twitter, ICC aid that for these players, the captaincy stood out for them and became a blessing for them,”.

“For these players, the averages improved when they became leaders of their dressing room,” he added.

Imran Khan had a test average of 25.43 with the bat and 25.53 with the bowl in Tests. However, his Test average was 52.34 and bowling average was 20.26 when he was captaining.

