Imran Khan beats Indian Virat Kohli as the best captain in ICC polls

Cricket Champion and incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan has bagged 47.3% votes as compared to Indian captain Virat Kohli could get only 46. 2 per cent votes.

The fans around the world chose Imran Khan as the best captain. Khan bagged 47.3% votes and remained as a top trend on Twitter. Virat Kohli could get only 46. 2 per cent votes followed by former South African South captain AB de Villiers with 6 per cent and current captain of Australia’s women Team Me Lanning with 0.

6 votes.

Taking to Twitter, ICC aid that for these players, the captaincy stood out for them and became a blessing for them,”.

“For these players, the averages improved when they became leaders of their dressing room,” he added.

Imran Khan had a test average of 25.43 with the bat and 25.53 with the bowl in Tests. However, his Test average was 52.34 and bowling average was 20.26 when he was captaining.