Imran Khan beats Modi’s record in attracting huge crowd in US

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan broke Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s record of gathering expatriates for an address in the United States.

Washington’s Capital One Arena was filled by the US-Pakistani expatriates, who were yearning to listen to, see and know the concept of Naya Pakistan and the future vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who arrived in US on his maiden visit after assuming the office.

At least 30,000 people had gathered to hear the prime minister’s address. This gave a message to the world that Imran Khan is a popular leader.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Modi had addressed a public gathering of expat Indians at Madison Square Garden after assuming the office in 2014 which was attended by 20,000 people.

In this way, Imran Khan has beaten Modi’s record of addressing a huge gathering in the US.

Modi will again go the US next month where he will address the Indian community.

The people from across various US states, even from other countries, travelled to Washington DC to set a record of a Pakistani Prime Minister's address to the biggest ever gathering of Pakistani expatriates.

They chanted slogans 'Long Live Imran Khan' 'Long Live Pakistan' 'Imran tere jan nisar, bay shumar bay shumar' 'kon bachaye ga Pakistan, and Imran Khan Imran Khan', and danced to the tunes of national and PTI songs in urdu and Punjabi. Most of them wore the Pakistan-themed shirts or painted with Imran Khan and PTI flag.