ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become country's premier through people's votes and support but not by any survey.

Talking to a private news channel, minister said the people had elected Imran Khan as the prime minister of the country for bringing positive change in the state and society and he (PM) was the hope of them.

He said the prime minister Imran Khan has attended the cabinet meetings regularly but in previous tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government cabinet meeting had not been held for many months.

He said previous governments had destroyed the national institutions and damaged the country's economy by adopting irregularities and corrupt practices.

The people of the country had disappointed from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party's leadership and they were well aware about their corruption which had made during their governments tenures, he added.

He said the incumbent government has moved the country on the path of development, prosperity by taking concrete steps for strengthening national economy as well as other institutions.

Replying to a question, he said the present government was saving billion of rupee by adopting austerity measures, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had never performed Hajj or Umrah with public money but previous rulers had used national treasure for their personal interests and had looted the national wealth ruthlessly.