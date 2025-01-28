Imran Khan Being Provided All Facilities Under Category-B: IHC Told
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the petition with instructions regarding the provision of facilities to PTI founder Imran Khan in jail, treatment from personal physician, meetings and telephonic calls with his sons.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked the Superintendent Adiala Jail Ghafoor Anjum, who appeared on court directives, that what facilities did you provide to the petitioner.
The Superintendent of Adiala Jail said that all facilities are being provided under Category B of jail rules. The PTI founder is provided TV, newspaper and a cook as well. The meetings are allowed twice a week in the jail, but we also arrange meetings three or four times, he said.
He further said that Imran Khan’s meetings with Bushra Bibi are arranged before her and after her conviction. The Chief Justice said that there is also a request regarding the telephonic talk of the petitioner with his sons.
Adiala Jail’s superintendent said that we cannot make overseas calls because we have 8,000 prisoners. If such permission is given, other prisoners can challenge this in court. We also have 25 prisoners from foreign countries.
If we allowed it, a trend will be set. International calls are not allowed by the jail rules and the government, he said.
He said that when a prisoner comes, he is given a code with which he can make phone calls. Meetings of PTI founder are being arranged frequently but when there is trial proceeding, the meeting is used to be postponed, he said.
The Chief Justice said that the there are many people but this is the only one who is going to meet. I do not want to get into this matter, he said.
Petitioner’s Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that private doctors were also allowed to meet. Superintendent Adiala Jail said that the health facilities in Adiala Jail are the best in Pakistan. Doctors do check-ups on a daily basis.
Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that the founder of PTI is allowed to read 6 newspapers, but two newspapers have been provided. The Superintendent of Adiala Jail said that the founder of PTI watches 16 tv channels and he has been provided with two newspapers.
The Superintendent of Adiala Jail Ghafoor Anjum appeared in the court on the court summons. The court disposed off the founder of PTI's petition with instructions.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC adjourns acquittal pleas of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi1 minute ago
-
FFC delegation visits MNSUA to discuss collaboration in agri development1 minute ago
-
Imran Khan being provided all facilities under category-B: IHC told1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on development projects1 minute ago
-
Strong economic system to play key role in durable development of country: Governor11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack in Qilla Abdullah11 minutes ago
-
RTO seals 2 sweets outlets in Orangi Town11 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman meets NADRA Chairman11 minutes ago
-
KP Govt. decides to give advance salary to employees11 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to forces on successful operation against terrorists in Bannu11 minutes ago
-
Government of Pakistan announces Amendments to NADRA (NIC) Rules, 200211 minutes ago
-
PPP Committed to Development and Public Welfare: Abdul Jabbar Khan11 minutes ago