Imran Khan being provided relief, says Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said there was a double standard for a person, who did not believe in system of the country.

He observed that the aim of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was to push the country towards civil war.

The advisor stated this while talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly's media corner.

Murtaza Wahab said that a person was being provided with relief and a person, who committed terrorist acts in the whole country.

Murtaza Wahab said that he had never heard these words in the court, "Welcome Khushi Hui Aap ko Dekh ker", these words were spoken yesterday in the court.