UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Blame Others For His Political Failures: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Interior And Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Imran Khan blame others for his political failures: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said Imran Khan, instead of accepting his failure in the political arena and mending his ways accordingly, was up to hurling baseless accusations of opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said Imran Khan, instead of accepting his failure in the political arena and mending his ways accordingly, was up to hurling baseless accusations of opponents.

Talking to a private media channel, SAPM said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was good at nothing but levelling false allegations on leaders of other political parties and its chief had been blaming others for his failure.

In Punjab Assembly, Atta Tarar claimed, Chief Minister Pervez Elahi had to prove his numbers while his son's absence from the country being the key player in this game was enough to understand that Elahi did not want to dissolve the assembly.

Tarar further said PTI's own chief minister was not under their control and Imran Khan took another U-turn on the matter of resignations.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Media From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Poland Imported Record 14Mln Tonnes of Coal Last Y ..

Poland Imported Record 14Mln Tonnes of Coal Last Year - Deputy Minister

33 seconds ago
 Belarusian Border Agency Finds Bodies of 2 Refugee ..

Belarusian Border Agency Finds Bodies of 2 Refugees Near Border With Latvia

34 seconds ago
 Biden Says Plans to Discuss Haiti Stabilization, M ..

Biden Says Plans to Discuss Haiti Stabilization, Migration, National Security Wi ..

38 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Al Muraqqabat Police S ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Al Muraqqabat Police Station for receiving 6-star ra ..

25 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Governor of Central Ban ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Governor of Central Bank of Iran

25 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs 8th meeting of General ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs 8th meeting of General Budget Committee for 2022-202 ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.