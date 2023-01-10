Imran Khan blame others for his political failures: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said Imran Khan, instead of accepting his failure in the political arena and mending his ways accordingly, was up to hurling baseless accusations of opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said Imran Khan, instead of accepting his failure in the political arena and mending his ways accordingly, was up to hurling baseless accusations of opponents.

Talking to a private media channel, SAPM said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was good at nothing but levelling false allegations on leaders of other political parties and its chief had been blaming others for his failure.

In Punjab Assembly, Atta Tarar claimed, Chief Minister Pervez Elahi had to prove his numbers while his son's absence from the country being the key player in this game was enough to understand that Elahi did not want to dissolve the assembly.

Tarar further said PTI's own chief minister was not under their control and Imran Khan took another U-turn on the matter of resignations.