Imran Khan Booked In Fresh Case Of Inciting Rebellion On X
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Case, registered under number 1138/24 on September 13, accuses Khan of using his X account to undermine the government and state institutions by promoting rebellious messages
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The case, registered under number 1138/24 on September 13, accuses Khan of using his X account to undermine the government and state institutions by promoting rebellious messages.
On Friday evening at 7:45 PM, a four-member team from the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing visited Adiala Jail to question Khan. Although summoned by the Deputy Superintendent of the Jail, Khan declined to participate, stating he needed to consult with his legal team.
The investigative team is scheduled to return to Adiala Jail on Saturday morning to continue their inquiry. They plan to interrogate Khan about the rebellious content and his associates involved in its dissemination.
Recent Stories
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
05 killed in Charsada roof collapse incident9 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador commends Pakistan for hosting 'SCO Trade, Commerce Ministers' meeting19 minutes ago
-
Federal, Punjab govts unite in fight against polio, dengue19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges full resource utilization to meet anti-polio campaign targets19 minutes ago
-
02 Levies personnel martyred, 3 injured in Mastung firing29 minutes ago
-
CIFTIS 2024 opens in Beijing, showcasing global collaboration in services trade39 minutes ago
-
CM Murad, Aurangzeb discuss economy, measures to strengthen it further59 minutes ago
-
Health minister for accelerating anti-dengue, polio eradication efforts in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic Pakistani Firms and ..2 hours ago
-
Men involved in fighting inside Hindu temple booked, arrested2 hours ago
-
Police intensify snap checking in DIKhan2 hours ago
-
PML-N AJK Women Wing celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with devotion, fervor2 hours ago