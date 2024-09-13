Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The case, registered under number 1138/24 on September 13, accuses Khan of using his X account to undermine the government and state institutions by promoting rebellious messages.

On Friday evening at 7:45 PM, a four-member team from the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing visited Adiala Jail to question Khan. Although summoned by the Deputy Superintendent of the Jail, Khan declined to participate, stating he needed to consult with his legal team.

The investigative team is scheduled to return to Adiala Jail on Saturday morning to continue their inquiry. They plan to interrogate Khan about the rebellious content and his associates involved in its dissemination.