Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Appear Before NAB In Al Qadir Trust Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2023 | 04:05 PM

The allegations against the former Prime Minister and his wife involve the alleged acquisition of billions of rupees and hundreds of kanals of land from Bahria Town Ltd.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2023) Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, made his way to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Islamabad today to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into charges against him related to the Al Qadir Trust case.

These resources were purportedly utilized to legalize Rs50 billion, which had been repatriated to Pakistan by the United Kingdom during the PTI government's administration.

A video, shared on the official Twitter account of PTI, showcased the heightened security measures implemented outside the NAB office premises.

Imran Khan's apprehension on May 9 at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises by paramilitary forces triggered widespread protests across the country.

Seeking release, the PTI leader swiftly approached the high court, but his arrest was deemed legal by the court. However, the Supreme Court later ruled that the arrest had been conducted unlawfully, leading to his subsequent release.

Meanwhile, in a related development earlier today, an accountability court granted bail to Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, until May 31 in connection with the same case.

