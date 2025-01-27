Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenges convictions in £190m reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Monday moved appeal to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against their conviction in 190 million Pounds case.

Advocate Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry filed separate appeals in the IHC and prayed the court to set aside the verdict of trial court in graft reference.

The petitioners took the position that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) exceeded from its powers in making this case.

They further claimed that the Accountability Court had announced the verdict against them in haste on the basis of incomplete investigation.

It said that neither the text of the agreement from the National Crime Agency was obtained nor the officials of NCA were involved in the investigation process.

The petitioners said that the prosecution has failed to present its full case. The appeals requested the Islamabad High Court to declare the conviction of the accused as null and void by the NAB court, and to acquit the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi.

It may be mentioned here that Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana handed 14 years jail term to Imran Khan and seven year to Bushra Bibi while announcing its verdict on January 17, in aforesaid graft reference.