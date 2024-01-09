Open Menu

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Formally Charged In Toshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2024 | 02:58 PM

The sources say that the PTI founder and his wife have pleaded not guilty and said that the case is nothing but politically motivated.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been indicted in the Toshakhana case during a formal hearing at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The court has levied individual charges against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi has also been referenced for her involvement in a £190 million case related to Toshakhana.

Imran Khan is accused of obtaining valuable gifts at reduced prices from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022.

Subsequently, it is alleged that these gifts were sold for $635,000. Among the gifts is a model of the Kaaba from Saudi Arabia, estimated to be valued between 60 to 65 million rupees in the international market.

On October 21, 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan declared that Imran Khan violated Article 63 (1) of the Constitution by making false statements regarding the Toshakhana gifts and assets.

A local court in Islamabbad, on August 5, 2023, awarded three years in prison in the Toshakhana case to Imran Khan. However, on December 21, the Islamabad High Court, in its verdict, dismissed the plea for suspension of the sentence and upheld the disqualification.

