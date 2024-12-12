Open Menu

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Indicted In Toshakhana Case 2

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2024 | 04:11 PM



Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand of Special Court Central-I, Islamabad, frames charges against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in second Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been indicted in Toshakhana Case 2.

Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand of Special Court Central-I, Islamabad, framed charges against the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the second Toshakhana case.

The initial investigation into the Toshakhana Two case was conducted by NAB, but following amendments to NAB laws, the case was transferred to FIA. In September 2024, the FIA submitted the challan to the court after completing its investigation.

It may be mentioned here that in the first Toshakhana case, the court had acquitted Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

