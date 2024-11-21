Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

(@Abdulla99267510)

Defense counsel files a request to access case records for which FIA prosecutors seek additional time to present documents

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2024) The indictment of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana 2 case was delayed once again.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand conducted hearing at Adiala Jail and Imran Khan appeared before it while Bushra Bibi could not.

Bushra Bibi requested the court for exemption from personal appearance before the court which the court accepted and allowed her exemption.

The defense counsel filed a request to access the case records for which FIA prosecutors sought additional time to present the documents.

Bushra Bibi also did not appear at the previous hearing which resulted in a notice being issued for the cancellation of her bail due to non-appearance.

The court had warned that her absence could lead to bail cancellation and the confiscation of surety bonds.